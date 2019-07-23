|
|
Jana Murray
Pacifica, CA - Jana Murray was a wife, a mother, a favorite aunt a registered nurse, an accomplished musician, a world traveler, and an explorer of life. Born and raised in Montana, she received her B.S. in nursing from Montana State University and later completed coursework for a Master's Degree in Public Administration at the University of San Francisco. She went peacefully with family by her side. She is survived by her husband Michael, two daughters, Chelsea and Bryn, son Jake and stepson, Matt and her niece that was a surrogate daughter, Suzie Nyquist. Funeral home. Duggan's Serra Mortuary Pacifica-California. 650-756-4500.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 23, 2019