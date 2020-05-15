|
Jane Allyson Miller
Jane Allyson Miller was born August 17,1949, to parents William Miller and Ina Kukkola in Sioux Falls SD. Jane passed with her loving Granddaughter, Lindsey Killion, by her side on May 2, 2020. She is survived by her sister Julie Dumas (French), and brother William Miller II (Linda).
Growing up in Montana, Jane was a rambunctious girl who loved the outdoors and animals. After graduating from Great Falls High in 1967, she married Jim Killion (Deceased). Together they lived on the Killion Farm just outside of Great Falls, MT. She had two beautiful daughters, Stacy and Lisa Killion. Surrounded by her loving family, some of Jane's best memories were out on her farm raising and caring for her animals and enjoying the simple things. She spent a lot of her time with her family camping and fishing in beautiful Montana.
After the kids were grown, she moved to Stockett, MT where she could be closer to her grandchildren. She had a total of 7 grandchildren - Lindsey, Justin, Jason, Jessica, Ashlee, TJ and Adam, who is waiting for us up in heaven. In 1997 she graduated from Great Falls College with a degree in Occupational Therapy.
This led to her next adventure, when she moved to Florida with her Mom and granddaughter to start a new career. She loved her place of work and the people she worked with at Brookdale in Rotonda. During her time in Florida she enjoyed shelling, bird watching, and watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys play on TV. Jane is survived by 15 great grandchildren most of whom will live knowing their Grandma through our family's memories.
Jane meant many things to all of us. She was loving, smart, outgoing, hardworking, and always the life of the party. Being all these things and more, Jane is best known for her boisterous laugh. Jane always said her Heaven will look like Montana where she will be back with her Mom and Dad and hopefully riding her favorite horse, Bronco. She will be greatly missed, and we will cherish our memories of our sweet Janie.
The family will celebrate her life with a graveside service this summer in Montana. Contributions in memory of Jane can be made to the Philanthropy Department, Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 or online to GivetoTidewell.org.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020