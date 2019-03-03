|
Jane Clark Van Dyke
Great Falls - Retired secretary, homemaker, devoted wife and mother, and faithful servant to the Lord, Jane Clark Van Dyke, 99, formerly of Great Falls, MT, passed away on February 22, at Laurel Cove Community in Shoreline, WA.
She is survived by her children, Ruth L. Van Dyke and best friend Ed Breckenridge of Edmonds, WA, James H. Van Dyke and husband Carl Creasey of Palm Springs, CA, and by nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard, in 1998.
Jane Clark was born December 29, 1919 in Geneseo, IL, graduated from high school in Atkinson, IL, in 1937 and received a B.A.in Old Testament Studies from Park College (now Park University), Parkville, MO, in 1941. In college she played on the women's basketball and volleyball teams and met her future husband, Howard Reid Van Dyke. They were married in 1942 and the couple moved to Chicago where Howard attend seminary and became an ordained Presbyterian minister.
Jane later moved to Gibson City and Aledo, IL, where Howard served as a parish pastor and then headed west to Casper, WY, and Great Falls, MT, where Howard held executive positions with the church until his retirement.
In all of these locations Jane was an active member of her church, teaching Sunday School, singing in church choirs, becoming a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church bell choir (Great Falls), leading the Mary-Martha Circle, teaching Bible study classes, and leading the annual church rummage sale for many years. Besides managing the household during Howard's frequent travels, she raised two children and later worked as his secretary when he was Assoc. Synod Executive from 1973-1982 in Great Falls. She spent her last years in Shoreline, WA where she enjoyed the company and help of her daughter.
Jane's zest for life, quick smile, contagious laugh and sound advice earned her many life-long friends wherever she went. She loved music, played the piano her entire life (starting as a teenager in her home church in Atkinson, IL) and memorably entertained her son's friends with a comedy musical number one year at Thanksgiving that brought down the house. She enjoyed the beauty of the West, its people, and the many trips she and Howard took.
We will honor Jane with a memorial service and celebration of life on the 8th of March at 2:00 p.m. at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 18826 3rd. Ave. NW, Shoreline, Washington. Services will also be held in Illinois, with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Atkinson, IL. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1315 Central Ave., Great Falls, MT, 59401 or her favorite charity, the Intermountain Children's Home, 3240 Dredge Drive, Helena, MT, 59602.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019