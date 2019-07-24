Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Rollheiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Rollheiser


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Rollheiser Obituary
Jane Rollheiser

Great Falls - (Mary) Jane Rollheiser passed away on July 16, 2019. The family will receive guests at a visitation on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.

Jane is survived by her children, Frank and Sheila; grandchildren, Rory and Callie Ekstedt; and sister, Kelly (Grifin) Cross, formerly of Greenville, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Dan.

To all whom befriended and cared for Jane (especially her extensive healthcare team), your kindness and compassion carried her further than any of us could have imagined - a sincere thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now