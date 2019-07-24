|
Jane Rollheiser
Great Falls - (Mary) Jane Rollheiser passed away on July 16, 2019. The family will receive guests at a visitation on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at O'Connor Funeral Home. The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m.
Jane is survived by her children, Frank and Sheila; grandchildren, Rory and Callie Ekstedt; and sister, Kelly (Grifin) Cross, formerly of Greenville, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Dan.
To all whom befriended and cared for Jane (especially her extensive healthcare team), your kindness and compassion carried her further than any of us could have imagined - a sincere thank you.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 24, 2019