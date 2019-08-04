|
Jane Shull Beasley
- - On July 22nd 2019, the world lost a creative sculptor, a talented nature artist, an incredible birder, a fanatical puzzler, a dedicated wife, a loving mom and a caring grandma. Born February 20th 1930, Jane Shull Beasley left us at 89 years young. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, former husband Dr. William Shull, parents, siblings, and her granddaughter, Sarah Tupper. She is survived by her children: Brad (Kathy) Shull and children Peter and Erin; Scott (Lisa) Shull and children Jeff and Andrew; Brian (Jeannette) Shull and children Daniel and Christine; Sandy Shull; Rick (Peggy) Beasley and children Madison and Graden; Sally (Gordon) Gettel and children Connor, Tyson, and Reagan; and Heather (John) Tupper and children Lena, Francie, and Auggie. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will take place at 11am on Friday, August 9th at St Peter's Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N Park Ave, Helena, MT 59601. A reception will follow immediately after the service, in the lower level of the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial contribution to: Last Chance Audubon Society PO Box 924, Helena, MT 59624, The Foundation for Animals (MT Wild) PO Box 389 Helena, MT 59624 or donation of choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019