Janell Steffani
Great Falls - Janell Steffani, 62, of Great Falls, died peacefully Friday night, May 31 at Benefis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends, after a brief and severe bout with pancreatitis that lead to septic shock. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM at New City Church.
Janell graduated from Great Falls High School, class of '74. She went on to receive a BA from the University of Montana, Missoula. After college, she enjoyed her teaching career in Valier, Great Falls, and Missoula. Most recently she worked for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services as a customer service representative.
Janell married Daniel Farago after college in June of 1978. They had two children that became her life's pride and joy. Dan's career in physical therapy was cut short when he became disabled with multiple sclerosis. She worked diligently to care for Dan to help manage his disability until their divorce. They had been divorced for several years at the time of her passing.
Janell had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of her church community. Several years ago she even trained with the faith based group, "Dream Center", doing missionary work in Los Angeles for the homeless. She was a very creative person, learning new artistic applications and always experimenting with different media. She loved to cook and try new recipes. She also loved singing and dancing and had an interest in all forms of musical expression.
Throughout her life she traveled to many events, including, several Broadway plays, shows in Las Vegas as well as all manner of concerts. She traveled to Connecticut and Missouri to visit her family as frequently as she could.
Janell is survived by her daughter, Cory (Tripp)) Kirby and grandsons Avery and Clarence Kirby of Missouri; son, Kyle Farago of Connecticut; sister, Debra (David) Steffani Irving; nephews, Bryant Kirchner, Michael Farago of Missoula, Scott Farago of Missoula; nieces, Taylor Marie Kirchner - Milani of California, Katie Giammona, Kayla Farago, Cassie Farago, and Anna Farago of Missoula; dog, Patches. As well as many friends and church members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Donneatta Steffani; sister, Diane Marie Kirchner; ex-husband, Daniel Farago; grandson, Athen Farago.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019