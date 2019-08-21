Services
Schnider Funeral Home
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1942 - 2019
Janet Marie Smith

Great Falls - Janet Marie Smith, 77, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Friday August 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Funeral Liturgy is at noon, Friday August 30, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Schnider Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Janet was born in Omaha Nebraska on February 20, 1942 to Clarence and Genevieve Coder. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Great Falls, Montana in 1960. She married her beloved husband Charles on September 2nd 1961 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana. She held many jobs over the course of her life and retired as a Lancome Beauty Consultant. She enjoyed many hobbies; painting porcelain dolls, knitting and wood carving. Janet truly lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; enjoying many camping trips and all of the beauty nature had to offer. She was enamored with her twin great-granddaughters. Her spunky, energetic spirit touched many lives and she leaves behind many loving friends.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Smith of Great Falls; son Richard Smith of Great Falls; daughters Janine (Hans) Erdmann of Virginia; Julie Prigmore of Great Falls; grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Jeffrey, Janelle, Jenna, Joshua, Michael; great-granddaughters, Mackenzie and Myla; sister Joan Jenewein, brother Richard Coder (Laurie), sister Joyce (Jim) Cuccia; 3 nieces and 3 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Coder, mother Genevieve Marcum Coder and brother Chuckie Coder.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Remember
