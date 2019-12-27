Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Annala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Annala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Annala Obituary
Janice Annala

Great Falls - Janice Annala, 78, of Great Falls passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held this Monday, December 30th at 4:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

A retired teacher, Janice taught at McKinley, Roosevelt, Meadowlark and Mountain View schools in Great Falls. She was a talented musician who played the piano, flute and guitar. Janice enjoyed watercolor painting, wood carving, and was a gifted poet.

She is survived by her husband, Barry; brothers, Phil (Billie) Bleyhl and Edward J. Bleyhl; nephew "adopted son", John Annala, plus several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -