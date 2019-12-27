|
Janice Annala
Great Falls - Janice Annala, 78, of Great Falls passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held this Monday, December 30th at 4:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.
A retired teacher, Janice taught at McKinley, Roosevelt, Meadowlark and Mountain View schools in Great Falls. She was a talented musician who played the piano, flute and guitar. Janice enjoyed watercolor painting, wood carving, and was a gifted poet.
She is survived by her husband, Barry; brothers, Phil (Billie) Bleyhl and Edward J. Bleyhl; nephew "adopted son", John Annala, plus several nieces and nephews.
