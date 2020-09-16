Janice Marie Gates



Janice Marie Gates "Janie" passed away peacefully on September 5th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janice was 65 years old, born October 4th, 1954 to Rachel and Willis Kent Sr. in Louisiana Missouri. She met the love of her life Dorrell Gates in Billings, Montana in 1975. She married Dorrell Gates on November 11th, 1977 in Las Vegas. They then had three children: Kaycie, Jolee, and Cory.



Janie had a message for everyone: "LIFE IS SHORT, MAKE IT SWEET"



Arrangements conducted by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Full obituary is available through cfgbillings@qwestoffice.net.









