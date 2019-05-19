|
Janice Reeves
Bozeman - Janice Reeves, 82 of Bozeman, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born August 8, 1936 in Seymour, Illinois to Harlan and Oleta (Burnett) Busick. Janice graduated from Mahomet/Seymour high school. On January 25, 1955 she married her best friend Artie (Bud) Reeves in Champaign, Illinois. The couple had four children: Tim, Cathy and Bill while in Illinois and Dan after moving to Montana in 1963. Janice was happiest giving of herself to family and others. She is held with great love in the hearts of all close to her, and we have such wonderful memories. She truly enjoyed her doggies and traveling with Bud. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Bud and her infant daughter Cathy. She is survived by her sons: Tim (Eleanora) Reeves of Interlachen, FL, Bill (Stacy) Reeves of Bozeman, MT, Dan Reeves of Belgrade, MT; her grandchildren: Kristopher (Torah) and Samantha; and her great granddaughter, Harper. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019