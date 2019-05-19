Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Reeves


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Reeves Obituary
Janice Reeves

Bozeman - Janice Reeves, 82 of Bozeman, passed away April 19, 2019. She was born August 8, 1936 in Seymour, Illinois to Harlan and Oleta (Burnett) Busick. Janice graduated from Mahomet/Seymour high school. On January 25, 1955 she married her best friend Artie (Bud) Reeves in Champaign, Illinois. The couple had four children: Tim, Cathy and Bill while in Illinois and Dan after moving to Montana in 1963. Janice was happiest giving of herself to family and others. She is held with great love in the hearts of all close to her, and we have such wonderful memories. She truly enjoyed her doggies and traveling with Bud. Janice was preceded in death by her husband Bud and her infant daughter Cathy. She is survived by her sons: Tim (Eleanora) Reeves of Interlachen, FL, Bill (Stacy) Reeves of Bozeman, MT, Dan Reeves of Belgrade, MT; her grandchildren: Kristopher (Torah) and Samantha; and her great granddaughter, Harper. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now