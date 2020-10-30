Janice Villareal
Great Falls - Janice Walking Child Villarreal (Indian name, Pretty Woman Sitting) shed her earthly robe and entered into the gates of heaven to join her first love, Jesus on October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur "Archie" Villarreal; brother, Larry Walking Child; and sister Virginia Gladue. She is rejoicing with them at the banquet table of the Lord, as they patiently wait for their loved ones they have left behind.
Charles and Agnes (Gopher) Walking Child heard the cries of their beautiful baby girl fill the earth on October 23, 1947. Janice was born in Mabton, Washington but called Great Falls, Montana her home. She grew up working hard and enjoying her time off dancing at powwows. She was proudly crowned Miss Indian Princess of Great Falls, MT. Janice loved listening to music, dancing, traveling, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids.
Janice and her husband, Archie were married on December 1, 1973. They received the miracle of 6 children when they were told they would never be able to have children. Their prayers were answered with the births of their children, Casey (Trevor Sr.) Sorrell, Tristain (Michael) Knight, Saresa Villarreal, Alfreda Lucero, Gervais (Diana) Villarreal, and Teischa (Aaron) Benson.
She was lovingly called Kookum to Daniel, Trevor Jr., Josiah, Aiden, Jaxon, Mateo, Jeremiah, Saresa, Justus, Gervais Jr., Jacob, Isaac, Avyanna, and Alivia. She is survived by her sisters, Cecelia Walking Child and Alfreda Ahenakew; and many nieces and nephews whom she held dear to her heart. She left behind a legacy of prayers that will embrace her family through these troubled times. The wealth of spiritual treasures her family has inherited is immeasurable. She was a fierce, devoted prayer warrior! She will forever be our beautiful Indian princess, who will now be dancing and worshipping before the Lord continuously. She will hear, "well done my good and faithful servant."
Services will be held at Praise Tabernacle (2121 13th St. South, Great Falls, Mt). There will be a Wake at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 and the funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, with burial at Mount Olivet. Fellowship and breaking of bread will follow at Praise Tabernacle. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.