Janis Lee Milder
Great Falls - Janis Lee Milder, 71, of Great Falls passed away on August 21, 2020. No services will be held.
Janis was born in Dillon, Montana on September 27, 1948. She is survived by her husband, Leonard "Len" Milder; daughter, Kim South; sister, Marla Tamtom; brothers, Mike Bill and Jim Sinclair; granddaughter, Lacey; great-grandsons, Colton, Sinjin and Lennon; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws; and many friends.
