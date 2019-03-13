|
Jay G. Conlon
Great Falls - On Friday March 8, 2019, Jay G. Conlon (aka Uncle Jay) passed away at his home of natural causes. He was born February 1, 1946 to Dorothy R (Verry) and Glenn M Conlon in Saco, MT and always said he'd be six feet tall if it weren't for the mosquitoes.
Jay gradated from Saco High School and Eastern Montana College with a Master's degree and claimed to help educate 1,573 Hardin seventh graders in Science and English.
Summer crop adjusting jobs with Luke Dyke led to a new future with Rain & Hail Crop Insurance LLC, eventually becoming Vice President and Manager of the Montana Wyoming division. A 25 year career he was proud to achieve.
Upon his retirement from Rain & Hail, he followed a new adventure into the storage business. Gore Hill Self Storage on Tri-Hill frontage road was his pride and joy.
An early riser, Jay loved to hunt and fish and through these endeavors he cultivated many friendships over the years. Just be ready - He goes EARLY!
A firm believer in doing things right, Jay led by example and a donation to or organization (in lieu of flowers, suggestions being 4H, Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots or the Rescue Mission) would be greatly appreciated by many. To that end, we give a big Thank You!
Jay is survived by his daughters Jalene Conlon (Rod Kastelitz) of Billings and Tanya (O.D.) Funk of Saco; grandchildren, Justin and Bailey Funk; first wife, Donna; brother, Gayle (Elaine) Conlon of Grand Junction, CO; sister Janis (Denny) Dimmitt of Castle Rock, WA; nieces Shannon and Lori; nephews Mike and David; cousins Mark Verry and Rhonda (Scott) Vaught and their families.
He is also survived by his wife of 32 years, Sheila Ryan Conlon and her two children, son Patrick J (Meagan) Heinen of Conrad, and their three children, Patrick, Bethany, and Avery Marie; daughter Lori Ann (Lips) Heinen (Mike McGregor) of Colorado Springs, CO; and many Ryan in-laws and their families.
Do you, Can you, Will you? Life with Jay was like filling out a questionnaire - if he liked your answers then you had a friend for life. Of friends, he had many, including his Rain & Hail family - Barry, Vicki, Terry, Jennifer and Rob to name a few. His Gore Hill crew, Lucas Cyr (his right hand man) and Diane Mewes, and Larkspur development partner John Rosenbaum and his wife Trudy.
To his friends at the Falls, Stuart, Marilyn, Carl, Carol and Carla - thanks for putting up with him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 10 am in the Hillcrest Memorial Chapel with a luncheon to follow at Schneider Funeral Home.
