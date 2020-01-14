Services
Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Jean Billedeaux


1934 - 2020
Jean Billedeaux Obituary
Jean Billedeaux

Babb - Mary Jean Wagner Billedeaux, 85 passed away on January 13, 2020 with her family and loved ones by her side at the Blackfeet Community Hospital.

Jean was born October 22, 1934 in Browning to Clarence & Edna Wagner. Jean and her husband, Vernon Billedeaux, raised their family in Babb.

Jean will live on in the hearts and minds of her children and grandchildren: Phonda (Carl) Stu, Teri Jo, Verna (Book), Napi (Carma), Clint (Marla) Shannon (Myra); grandchildren, Jerimy (Becky), Mary (Rusty) Shelby (Johnathan), Cole (Monica), Savannah (Tim), Verna Jo (Daren) Andi (Glenn), Curt, Tal, Jack, and Nicole; great grandchildren, Maggie, Sadie, Racer, Maddie, Brody, Paydin, Carlee Joe, Karleigh Jo, Ranger, Emma; and Jean's sister, Bing (Hugo).

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Edna Wagner; her brother, Curly Bear; son, Curt; and beloved husband, Vernon Billedeaux.

Jean was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother and auntie to many. She will be deeply missed.

The wake will be held at Babb Methodist Church. Funeral mass will be January 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the St. Mary Catholic Church.

Condolences can be made to Jean's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
