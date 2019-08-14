Services
Jean C. Vaughn


1937 - 2019
Jean C. Vaughn Obituary
Jean C. Vaughn

GREAT FALLS - Jean C. (Jensen) Vaughn, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Jean was born on November 6, 1937, in North Dakota. She later moved to Montana, where she met and married Arthur H. Vaughn in 1957. They raised their three children west of Cut Bank, later moving to Conrad. Jean moved to Great Falls in 2009. Her passing marks the last of her generation for our family.

She is survived by her son, Art (Donna) of Conrad; daughter, Beverly (Butch) of Williston, ND; grandchildren, Tanya and Dusty (Robin) Harper, Lisa Longhofer-Zahn, Bobbi (Troy) Wicorek, Blake (Kristy) Zahn, Christina (Travis) Marsh, and Doug (Kayla) Vaughn; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur (2007); daughter, LaDonna Harper (2013); and granddaughter, Crystal Harrell (2011).

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
