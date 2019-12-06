|
|
Jean Chenicek Balyeat
Great falls - Jean Chenicek Balyeat passed away late Monday, December 2, 2019. Viewing will be held at Schnider Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral liturgy is set for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes, followed by a graveside service.
Jean was born on August 31, 1922, to Czechoslovakian immigrants, Jon and Christine Chenicek in Chicago, IL. She married Earl Raymond Balyeat January 14, 1945, also in Chicago. The couple miraculously had 12 children. The couple was married 71 years until Earl passed away in 2016.
Jean was very proud of her Czech heritage and was often jokingly and lovingly called "a bouncing Czeck" by family members. She could speak and read Czech fluently throughout her life. Jean was able to visit Czechoslovakia in the spring of 1996. At that time, she began annual visits to Chicago for the fall Czech festival and her class reunion.
Mom dedicated her life to her Catholic faith, her marriage, and her children. She also found time to volunteer and work full time most of her life. The better part of her working career was spent as a switchboard operator. Beginning in about 1965, mom ran the switchboard and reception at Columbus Hospital on Second Avenue. She also worked at Santa Maria Hall. The switchboard also took her to the second Columbus Hospital (now Benefis West), the Great Falls Police Station and, finally, the Cascade County Courthouse. She made many friends at all her career stops and loved to make people laugh. She started a group called "The Mixed Nuts" for Columbus Hospital employees. The group started with just the switchboard operators and grew to many more, continuing to meet after mom could no longer attend.
For many years, Mom also collected for the Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, and the Heart Fund. In the early years, she had many waitress jobs and worked the split shift so she could come home and nurse her babies. Also, she volunteered at St. Ann's Cathedral in many capacities with her children, often in the choir, and as a Blue Bird Leader for Campfire Girls.
Jean and Earl met in Chicago during World War II, while Earl was stationed at Navy Pier and Mom waitressed in the Oak Room. She was putting herself through college and earned an associate's degree in English. She was able to work as a writer and editor, as well as a radio personality in Wallace, Idaho. Mom and Dad lived briefly in Texas, Chicago, and Idaho before spending over six decades calling Great Falls their home (Great Falls was Earl's hometown). Their children attended Catholic and public schools. Mom and Dad both emphasized the importance of education. Mom was valedictorian of her high school class. She took joy in helping her children with their homework and many excelled at school.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Raymond; son, Earl Charles; brother, Charles; an infant brother, John; and her parents. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jonathon Balyeat; granddaughter, Heather Donohue; and her sons-in-law, Edward Donohue and Patrick Kennedy.
She is survived by 11 children and their spouses, Tom and Maureen Balyeat, Theresa "Resa" Eliasen, Patricia "Patty" Kennedy, Francine Town, Kathleen Favero Love and Justin Love, Joe and Linda Balyeat, Chris and Rob Vanden Bos, Mike and Midi Balyeat, John and Jacque Balyeat, Bob and Nancy Balyeat, and Carol Donohue; as well as over 40 grandchildren; over 50 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
One of her granddaughters noted today, "She loved hot tea, scrabble, engaging conversations, tons of silly jokes, giving gifts, taking meaningful trips, making people laugh always, and old love songs. ... She will be missed."
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019