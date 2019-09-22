Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Strong


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Strong Obituary
Jean E. Strong

Great Falls - Jean E Strong, 83, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019, at Peace Hospice. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at Moore, MT during the summer of 2020 with date, time and location to be determined.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Harry C. Strong, daughters, Carol (Mike) Hollern and Patricia Carter; sister, Betty Witzel; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren: and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now