Jean E. Strong
Great Falls - Jean E Strong, 83, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019, at Peace Hospice. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at Moore, MT during the summer of 2020 with date, time and location to be determined.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Harry C. Strong, daughters, Carol (Mike) Hollern and Patricia Carter; sister, Betty Witzel; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren: and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019