Jean Kapp
1931 - 2020
Jean Kapp

Great Falls - Jean was born in Minot, North Dakota on March 12, 1931. She lived with humor, pluck, and zeal until August 23, 2020. She did not make it to 90, as she so hoped, but she defied all diagnoses, predictions, and expectations for a woman of her age.

She will be remembered always as "Clean-Jean" (she never met a mop board that didn't need dusting), a hard-charging worker, a perfectionist, a talented seamstress, and the sole inventor (and consumer) of the Fritos and Ginger Ale weight-loss plan.

Jean harnessed quiet inner strength. For 15 years she lived without her life partner and soul mate, Ray Kapp, and her family finds solace knowing that they are reunited.

She is survived by her three children; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

In memory of Jean Kapp, donations may be made to Peace Hospice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
