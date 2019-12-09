|
Jean Koby
Great Falls - Jean Koby, 95, of Great Falls passed away on December 7, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1924 in Superior, Wisconsin.
Jean moved to many places with her parents and brother while growing up, such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and Montana. Her father was a traveling salesman so Jean had the opportunity to live in many places. She graduated from Helena High School in 1942. She later attended St. John's Nursing College, Helena, and MSU, and Bozeman, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.
Jean and Ray met at 15 years old at YMCA camp. Ray remembers Jean wearing a Navy Blue sailor suit and a matching hat. Ray had played taps on the trumpet at camp.
On December 28, 1946, she married Ray Koby in Helena. The two had been together for 73 years. They made their home in Missoula, Montana where Ray earned a law degree in 1949 at the University of Montana. After obtaining his degree, they moved to Great Falls. They had two daughters, Candy and Marsha.
Jean played the piano for her own enjoyment and accompanied vocalists. She spent a lot of time playing piano for style shows and performing on stage. She was an avid swimmer and horseback rider as well. She was involved in Daughters of the Nile, temple dancing, junior league member, PTA campfire girl leader, and program chair of "Radio Day."
Jean was a loving and supporting mother. She kept the household fun and light spirited for her daughters. She was a loving spirit and gave her all in everything that she did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ona Beg; and her brother, Lt. Colonel Don Berg.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Koby; daughters, Candy Koby of Great Falls and Marsha Rae South of Helena; grandchildren, Earl Hiett, Sara Day, and Diane Hanna; and great-grandchildren, Mariah Bogy Sarina Bogy, Mackenzie Hiett, and Laney Hanna.
The graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
