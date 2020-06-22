Jean L. Humphrey
Great Falls - Jean Humphrey passed away on June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born March 17, 1925, in Halkirk, Alberta, Canada. Jean began her nursing career at the old Columbus Hospital and after raising her 5 children, She retired from nursing in 1990 and spent the next 30 years loving and being present for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family was her sole purpose in life and her greatest accomplishment.
She was dearly loved by her daughters, Jo Bridgeford (Mike) Maronick, Gayle (Brian) Vinchesi, Michele (Steven) Sheffels, Shaunna (Jeff) Berglund and her son, Daniel (Kay) Humphrey. Nana adored her 14 grandchildren, Jessica (Dax) Nebel, Jason (Amy) Roberts, Debbie (Ryan) Waiss, Melissa (Ryan) Stahel, Sarah (Ryan) Waiss, Taylor (Lisa) Sheffels, Nathan Sheffels, Nicole Sheffels, Samantha Berglund, Hannah Berglund, Emily (Ben) Berglund, Justin (Brittney) Humphrey, Kevin Humphrey, Lauren Humphrey and her 6 great-grandchildren, Brady Roberts, Noah Roberts, Kaison Nebel, Hadley Nebel, James McLaughlin and David McGough. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Humphrey.
In lieu of flowers you may join Jean and her family by donating to her memorial scholarship fund for area kids to attend Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp. Send donations to Bethel Lutheran (1009 18th Ave SW, Great Falls, MT 59404) or online at bethelmt.org/online-giving.html; selecting "Other Giving" and noting "Jean Humphrey Memorial Campership Fund."
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church with an inurnment immediately following the service at Highland Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
