Jean L. Price
Great Falls - Jean Louise Langenheder Price was born on September 13, 1943 in Grand Island, NE. and passed away at the age of 75 on March 25, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer.
Jean graduated from Hastings College with a B.A. in Art in 1965. She then attended graduate school at Fort Hays State College in Kansas receiving her Masters in Sculpture. Jean taught art in Kansas, Oregon, and Montana for 35 years. After which she taught at the University of Great Falls for several years. In 1984 she took a sabbatical to attain her MFA in Fiber Arts at Southern Illinois University.
Jean was elected into the state House of Representatives in 2010 and served 4 terms. The piece of legislation that she was extremely proud of, was her bill that provided grants for towns to acquire handicapped-accessible equipment for playgrounds. She served on the interim education committee where she fought to ensure that strong arts programs, services for students with special needs (including the gifted and talented), and opportunities linked to greater student success were protected and expanded.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents Eewaldt and Matilda Langenheder, and her sister Carol. She is survived by her daughter Darci Trimmer and her daughter-in-law Linda Copper.
Jean loved art, she made art…she collected art…she started the Urban Art Project and for the past 14 years she coordinated the showings 3 times a year. Jean was on the board of Paris Gibson Square and is donating a large portion of her collection for the rest of the world to see, and to enjoy as she did. Jean was an avid hiker, biker, skier, and kayaker. She adored her birds and her cat, Nadja. Jean was a longtime supporter of the symphony and other performing arts.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Urban Art Project through Paris Gibson Square. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Thank you all for the love and support the community has shown.
