Dr. Jeanette Louise Day Heberle
Great Falls - Dr. Jeanette Louise Day Heberle, 72, was born in Missoula, Montana on September 12, 1946 and passed on July 17, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her parents Geneva M. Day and Donald C. Day of Ravalli, Montana and her sister Marcia M. Harris of Missoula, Montana. Jeanette is survived by her three sons; Randy, his wife Anita and their two daughters Miranda and Catrina of Stevensville, Montana. Chris, his wife Michelle of Great Falls, Montana. Luke, his wife Tyla and their two daughters Takara, her husband Howard Post, and Chenoa of Benson, Arizona. Her brother, Steve Day, of Ravalli, Montana.
Jeanette grew up in Ravalli and attended school in St. Ignatius. She had a very caring spirit spending her career helping others. First working as a Registered Nurse then continuing her education and graduating from the University of Arizona with her PhD in Clinical Psychology. She completed her internship in Massachusetts. Her first job took her back home to the Flathead Reservation to work for the tribe for a few years then off to North Dakota for a couple of years. She came back to Montana and started her own practice in Great Falls. She enjoyed knitting, painting, sewing, and reading but also spent time doing many other crafts.
Cremation was performed under the care of The Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies and a memorial service will be held for Jeanette at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius, Montana on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Everyone is welcome, snacks will be provided
