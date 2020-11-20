1/1
Jeanne J. Farrington
Jeanne J. Farrington

Great Falls - Jeanne J. Farrington, longtime resident of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 18, 2020, 10 days shy of her 97th birthday. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1942. She loved playing Bridge with her close friends and doing crossword puzzles. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who made the most amazing banana bread and shortbread for her family. She loved to travel. One of her favorite journeys was to Scotland where she was able to meet her relatives. Her sense of humor was loved by all. One of her favorite sayings was, "Let's go do something, even if it's wrong."

Jeanne was born to William and Margaret Johnston in Great Falls, MT, on November 28, 1923. She had numerous jobs and retired from the Cascade County Historical Society.

Survivors include daughter, Jill Mooney of Fargo, ND; son, Jeff (Lori) Farrington of Great Falls, MT; four grandchildren, Heidi (Nicholas) Hansen, Tyler (Erin) Mooney, Jessica Farrington, and Katelyn (Ryan) Marsik; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, Billy Jean Roadhouse and Janet Bauer; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Johnston; her sister, Peggy Bauer; and brother, James Johnston.

A special thank you goes to all the employees at Benefis East View for all their love and care and providing her a loving home for the last three years.

Per her request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to a charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
