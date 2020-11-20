Jeanne Marie Hermanson
Great Falls - Jeanne Marie Hermanson, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Great Falls, MT on November 15, 2020. There are no services planned at this time and cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Jeanne Marie was born on February 9th, 1930 in Joliet, Illinois to Mervin Farr and Beulah (Curry) Anderson. She graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1948 and went on to receive her bachelor's degree from Illinois State Normal University.
Then one day on a golf course in Fargo, ND, Jeanne Marie met the love of her life, Richard Hermanson. Richard and Jeanne Marie were married on February 17th, 1954 in Fargo and shared 61 years together. Being an officer's wife, Jeanne Marie moved around the country with her family. They moved many times from North Dakota, Texas, New York, Colorado and finally to Great Falls, MT. Even after retirement, she still loved to travel and be "Snowbirds" going south for the winter.
Jeanne Marie performed many duties with the election systems, voting booths and as a census taker in both Great Falls, Mt and West Fargo, ND. Jeanne Marie found joy in many activities, such as "Ladies day" at golf, Bridge with the "Grille Room Girls", bowling, playing her $5 at the slots, Budweiser and volunteering.
She volunteered as a Red Cross Grey Lady, member of the "Order of the Eastern Star" and with The Special Olympics
. Her experience as a physical education teacher, varsity baseball and volleyball player and dancer in her youth were all helpful in serving her calling to assist in The Special Olympics
. That was where her real passion lay, with the mentally and physically handicapped, being able to help with The Special Olympics
.
Jeanne Marie is survived by her daughters, Debbie Laabs, Christine (Richard) Owen, Tracie (Patrick) Laabs, Roxanne Hermanson, Monica (Paul) Schmook; sister, Sandra(Richard) Engelhardt and brother, Paul (Lynn) Farr, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Kelly (Courtney), Parker and Quinn Laabs, Tanner, Joseph (Jamie) Laabs, Jeffrey Owens, Greg (Erin) Owens, Gavin Owens, Jessica Laabs, Luke Laabs, Patti Jo (Stephan) Malkuch, Sage Malkuch, Danielle (Lance) Azure, Mayzee Azure, Isaac Azure, Micheal Deschenes, Alexis Logan, Jamison Hermanson, Jason Ditch, Brehanne (David) Kluge, Michael and Kale Waldenburg, Lani Kalhoun, Sophia and Alex Kluge, Lacey (Randy) Steffenson, Sadie Steffenson, Taylor Schmook (Tyler Powell); nieces, Rebecca and Jennifer; nephew, Mike.
Jeanne Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard V.Hermanson; parents, Beulah Anderson and Mervin Farr; brother, Don Farr; son-in-law, Michael Laabs; niece, Michelle Engelhardt; brother-in-laws, Robert and Ronald Hermanson; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Hermanson; mother & father-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. F.M Hermanson.
Donations in Jeanne Marie's name can be made to The Special Olympics
