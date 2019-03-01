|
|
Jeannine (Jeannie) Louise Olson Burk
Choteau - Jeannine (Jeannie) Louise Olson Burk, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019, the day she turned 76, in Choteau, MT. Jeannie was born in Kalispell, MT on February 24, 1943 to Kenneth and Pauline Olson. She was raised just west of Kalispell and graduated from Flathead County High School.
Jeannie married her only love of 52 years, Robert L. "Stoney" Burk, on February 25, 1967 in Kalispell, MT after meeting at Western Montana College in Dillon, MT. She graduated from Western Montana College in 1964 with a B.S. Degree in Education.
Stoney was in the Air Force and their early years of marriage took their growing family to many different "homes" including Florida, New Mexico, and Alabama until they moved back to Eureka, MT where they lived from 1976-1979. They then moved to Missoula until 1982. In 1982 they moved to Choteau, MT and have made Choteau their home ever since. Together they completed their family with 4 children.
Jeannie was a teacher at Trego Elementary and in Stevensville, MT. She found her true passion and deep meaning with the Outpost Deli which she had opened originally in 1985 in Choteau, MT. The Outpost Deli grew over the years. She built a place of community where town folks and tourists, alike, were treated with welcoming arms, delicious food and Jeannie's contagious smile. Her hard work and dedication was admirable and the employees that were fortunate to work there referred to her as "Momma J." She treated them all as family. Her patrons were not just customers but friends. She was blessed with many.
Jeannie was a dedicated and devoted wife and is 'The Best Mom Ever". Her love for her children was undeniable and unconditional. She found unequivocal joy and great pride in her eight grandchildren. The bond she shared with her 10 brothers and sisters was unshakable. Her heart was large, open, kind and generous. Outside of work and family, Jeannie enjoyed crochet, bowling, art and people.
Jeannie is survived by her loving husband R. L. Stoney Burk of Choteau, her beloved children Angela Burk of Puyallup, WA, Chad (Tonya) Burk of Puyallup, WA, Samantha (Dustin) Yeager of Stevensville, MT, and Bret (Sarah) Burk of Spokane, WA as well as her vibrant grandchildren Josh, Natalie, Tyler, Turner, Morgan, Maddix, Kaden, and Kaia. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers whom she adored, Vicky Olson, Joel Olson, Denny Olson, Kenny Olson, Rod Olson, Maureen Alger, and Cookie Olson as well as countless extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Olson, mother, Pauline Olson, brothers, Darryl Olson, Mark Olson and sister, Frankie Brookins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception following services at the New Life Church in Choteau, Montana.
Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019