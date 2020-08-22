1/1
Jeffery Allen "Jeff" Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Kennedy

Great Falls - Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Kennedy of Great Falls, passed away on August 9,2020. He was born May 10, 1948 in Billings, MT to Margaret Maart Kennedy and Dean Kennedy. He was raised in Roundup, MT. As a child, Jeff enjoyed visiting his grandfather's farm and constructing toys from various objects. His sense of humor developed early on and continued to be one of his greatest attributes throughout his life. He was one of the first clients in the Great Falls group home system for adults with developmental disabilities. Jeff never met a stranger and developed many friendships at his homes and work. Jeff was a participant in Special Olympics and loved bowling on Saturdays. He enjoyed working a variety of jobs for Easter Seals. One of his favorites was working at Albertson's, where he was able to visit and socialize with fellow employees and customers. His favorite times were trips to Arizona to visit his sister and her family. He was a known prankster and loved to engage in playful teasing. In his later years, Jeff lived at Missouri River Manner. His love of people never ceased, and he enjoyed interacting with fellow residents and staff. Jeff is survived by his sisters, Dana Sanders (Will Sanders) of Chandler, AZ and Janeth Cooney of Oakland Park, FL; his niece Emily Tognacci (Bob Tognacci), nephew Matt Cooney, and great nieces and nephew (Chloe, Ava and Sam Tognacci). Jeff is preceded in death by his mother and father.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved