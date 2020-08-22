Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Kennedy
Great Falls - Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Kennedy of Great Falls, passed away on August 9,2020. He was born May 10, 1948 in Billings, MT to Margaret Maart Kennedy and Dean Kennedy. He was raised in Roundup, MT. As a child, Jeff enjoyed visiting his grandfather's farm and constructing toys from various objects. His sense of humor developed early on and continued to be one of his greatest attributes throughout his life. He was one of the first clients in the Great Falls group home system for adults with developmental disabilities. Jeff never met a stranger and developed many friendships at his homes and work. Jeff was a participant in Special Olympics
and loved bowling on Saturdays. He enjoyed working a variety of jobs for Easter Seals. One of his favorites was working at Albertson's, where he was able to visit and socialize with fellow employees and customers. His favorite times were trips to Arizona to visit his sister and her family. He was a known prankster and loved to engage in playful teasing. In his later years, Jeff lived at Missouri River Manner. His love of people never ceased, and he enjoyed interacting with fellow residents and staff. Jeff is survived by his sisters, Dana Sanders (Will Sanders) of Chandler, AZ and Janeth Cooney of Oakland Park, FL; his niece Emily Tognacci (Bob Tognacci), nephew Matt Cooney, and great nieces and nephew (Chloe, Ava and Sam Tognacci). Jeff is preceded in death by his mother and father.