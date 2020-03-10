|
Jeffrey L. Eden
Great Falls - Jeffrey Lynn Eden, 58, of Great Falls passed away March 9, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Service information to be announced in the future. His after care has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Jeff was born in Great Falls on May 1, 1961 to Edwin Thomas and Kathleen (Berg) Eden. He was a life-long resident of Great Falls, graduating a Rustler from C.M. Russell High School in 1979, and working primarily around town in the automotive business. He began his career shortly after graduation, eventually settling down at City Motor Co., and later Flawless Auto Body. Jeff loved golfing, enjoyed taking walks, and would never pass up a good conversation. An avid sports fan, he was always keeping up with his favorite teams and improving his golf swing. The New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and any race with Jeff Gordon were always a must watch at Eden's Tavern. Jeff will be remembered for his ugly sweaters at Christmas, his volunteer work with the Special Olympics, his expertise on the grill and Traeger smoker, and ultimately the love for his family and friends.
Jeff was preceded in passing by his parents; Edwin and Kathleen (Berg) Eden, sister; Diann Braden, and nephew; Brandon T. Barnes.
He is survived by his sister; Pamela Sue (Roger) Barnes, brothers; Rodger Lee (Diane) Gilmor, Daryl L. (Betsy) Eden, and Thomas Edwin (Loryann) Eden, nieces and nephews; Aimee, Zachary, Sarah, Nathan, Brandee, and Shelbee, grandnephews and nieces; Lucas, Ellianna, Aiden, Evan, Breea, Cecilia, Kaeson, and Harper.
Jeff's words will forever echo "Those damn Jets! They lost again!"
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jeff's name to the Special Olympics at 710 1st Ave N., Great Falls, MT 59401, or the Sletten Cancer Institute at 1117 29th St S., Great Falls, MT 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020