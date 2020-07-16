Jeffrey L. Eden
Great Falls - A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Eden, 58, of Great Falls, will be held this Thursday, July 23rd at 3:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. His memorial will be open to the public, but, due to assembly restrictions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, a face covering will be required and capacity will be limited to 100 attendees. However, the service will be livestreamed for all to attend virtually at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
by selecting Jeff's obituary and clicking on the "view livestream" link. Once restrictions are lifted we are planning a reception for close friends and family. We thank you in advance for your understanding and compassion.