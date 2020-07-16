1/1
Jeffrey L. Eden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey L. Eden

Great Falls - A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey Eden, 58, of Great Falls, will be held this Thursday, July 23rd at 3:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. His memorial will be open to the public, but, due to assembly restrictions regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, a face covering will be required and capacity will be limited to 100 attendees. However, the service will be livestreamed for all to attend virtually at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com by selecting Jeff's obituary and clicking on the "view livestream" link. Once restrictions are lifted we are planning a reception for close friends and family. We thank you in advance for your understanding and compassion.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved