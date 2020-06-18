Jeffrey Scott Evenson
Ocala, FL - Jeff Evenson, 39, of Ocala, FL. passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020.
Jeff was born in Great Falls, MT. March, 16, 1981. He was a graduate of Great Falls High and attended college at Dickenson State University in Dickenson, ND. In 2002 he transferred to MT State in Bozeman.
Jeff was married to Dorothy Lee Evenson in July 2009. They were married for 11 years and had one son; Kyle Evenson, 7 yrs old.
Jeff worked as a poker dealer in MT for several years. He was a Claims Team Lead for Centene Corp in Great Falls, MT. After moving to Ocala, FL in 2015, he dealt cards at the Cardroom at Oxfords Downs. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and golf. Jeff was always willing to help a friend, always had a kind word and was a dedicated father and husband. Disney became a favorite spot after the family move to Florida. Jeff was a diehard Indianapolis Colts fan along with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Dr. Dorothy Lee Evenson and son Kyle; His mother Renee Chavez Evenson all of Ocala, FL., brother Tony Galarza of Salt Lake City, UT and sister Terri Vanlieshout of Great Falls, MT.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, David Evenson and his grandparents Marvin and Evelyn Chavez.
The family is planning to return Jeff's ashes to MT next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jeff to the Live Like Jake Foundation for Marion County PO Box 31652 Beach Gardens, FL 33410 at the following website: https://livelikejake.com/donate/
Ocala, FL - Jeff Evenson, 39, of Ocala, FL. passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2020.
Jeff was born in Great Falls, MT. March, 16, 1981. He was a graduate of Great Falls High and attended college at Dickenson State University in Dickenson, ND. In 2002 he transferred to MT State in Bozeman.
Jeff was married to Dorothy Lee Evenson in July 2009. They were married for 11 years and had one son; Kyle Evenson, 7 yrs old.
Jeff worked as a poker dealer in MT for several years. He was a Claims Team Lead for Centene Corp in Great Falls, MT. After moving to Ocala, FL in 2015, he dealt cards at the Cardroom at Oxfords Downs. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, and golf. Jeff was always willing to help a friend, always had a kind word and was a dedicated father and husband. Disney became a favorite spot after the family move to Florida. Jeff was a diehard Indianapolis Colts fan along with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Dr. Dorothy Lee Evenson and son Kyle; His mother Renee Chavez Evenson all of Ocala, FL., brother Tony Galarza of Salt Lake City, UT and sister Terri Vanlieshout of Great Falls, MT.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, David Evenson and his grandparents Marvin and Evelyn Chavez.
The family is planning to return Jeff's ashes to MT next summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jeff to the Live Like Jake Foundation for Marion County PO Box 31652 Beach Gardens, FL 33410 at the following website: https://livelikejake.com/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.