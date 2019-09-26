|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Bush
Great Falls - Beloved family man, fisherman, and Junker, Jerome "Jerry" Bush of Great Falls passed away on September 19, 2019 at Benefis Peace Hospice at the age of 85.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
Jerry was born to Charles and Katie on June 2, 1934, in Dorset, Vermont. Jerry grew up in a large family with many siblings including- Francis, Thomas, George, Jane, Tim, Pat, Beverly, Jack, David, Warren, Doris, and Mary "Dolly."
After leaving home, he enlisted into the military and spent 20 years serving in the United States Air Force. He served both domestically and overseas in England and the Aleutian Islands. While serving, he met his loving wife, Doris, in Manston Village, England.
Jerry's favorite activities included fishing, junkin', and hunting. He loved ice-fishing and made annual trips to Saskatchewan in pursuit of "The Big One" with friends and family. He was an antiques collector and dealer; he put together a wonderful collection of antique thermometers and phonographs including his treasured statue "Nipper-The Dog." Jerry enjoyed trading and dealing his treasures at shows and sales and made many close friendships throughout the world.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Robyn) Bush, and Larry (Bonnie) Bush; his brothers and sisters; grandchildren: Eric, Kellie, Critter, Heather, Heidi, Holly and Hillary; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris; his parents; brothers, Warren, Jack and Tim Keyes; his sister, Jane; and granddaughter, Jamie Bush.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019