Jerome J. "Jerry" Skiba


1931 - 2019
Jerome J. "Jerry" Skiba Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" J. Skiba

Great Falls - Jerome Joseph Skiba, 88, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Jerry was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 18, 1931.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Pamela J. Skiba. He is also survived by his sons, Robert (Terri) Skiba of Great Falls, Gary (Mary) Skiba of Snoqualmie, WA and two grandsons, Christopher (Adrianne) Skiba of Salt Lake City, UT and David Skiba of Snoqualmie, WA.

Jerry started his career as a member of the US Air Force early in life, and during his tenure he enjoyed living in England, where he met and married Pamela, and many other countries and various locations throughout the US, with his final Air Force assignment being at Malmstrom Airforce Base in Great Falls. He was honorably discharged and retired from the Air Force in 1971.

Jerry later undertook a second career with the State of Montana based out of Great Falls, from which he ultimately retired in 1993.

Jerry enjoyed life, especially spending time with his loving with Pamela, and his family.

He will be missed very much by those who knew and loved him. No services are being planned.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
