Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Black Eagle Community Center
Ulm - On February 16, 2019 we lost our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, Jerriane Dee O'Hara, 72, of Ulm, after her third battle with cancer. Our hearts are forever broken, but her loving memories will last our lifetime. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 2pm at the Black Eagle Community Center, with a private Graveside Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. For a complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019
