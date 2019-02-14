|
Jerrold Gliko
Belt - Little Belt native and Belt area resident, Jerry Gliko, 75, passed away quietly at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, February 10, 2019 from complications of Emphysema and COPD.
A vigil will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Belt on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Funeral liturgy will take place at St. Mark's in Belt on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Cremation has taken place under the direction of O'Connor Funeral Home and internment of the ashes will take place at a later date.
For the complete obituary or to leave condolences for the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019