O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Belt, MT
Liturgy
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Belt, MT
Jerrold Gliko


Jerrold Gliko Obituary
Jerrold Gliko

Belt - Little Belt native and Belt area resident, Jerry Gliko, 75, passed away quietly at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, February 10, 2019 from complications of Emphysema and COPD.

A vigil will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Belt on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm. Funeral liturgy will take place at St. Mark's in Belt on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Cremation has taken place under the direction of O'Connor Funeral Home and internment of the ashes will take place at a later date.

For the complete obituary or to leave condolences for the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019
