Services
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT 59047
(406) 222-2531
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT 59047
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT 59047
1938 - 2019
Jerry Clifford Maxwell Obituary
Jerry Clifford Maxwell

Livingston - Jerry Clifford Maxwell, age 80, of Livingston, Montana passed away on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at his home with the love of his family at his side. A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, April 20th, hosted at the Franzen-Davis Chapel, 118 North 3rd St., Livingston. (Please consider wearing blue attire in honor of Jerry, it was his favorite color). Following the service, the graveside dedication will take place at Mountain View Cemetery. All are invited to a reception at the Shane Lalani Center, 415 E Lewis St, Livingston, that will follow the burial. There will be a visitation gathering on Friday, April 19, at Franzen-Davis from 5-7 P.M. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
