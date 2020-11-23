Jerry Depping
Great Falls - Jerry Depping of Great Falls, passed away on November 13, 2020, at the age of 80.
Jerry was born on February 18, 1940, in Walla Walla, WA to William and Arletta Depping. Jerry graduated from Walla Walla High School. He then joined the USAF and was stationed in Great Falls, MT where he met his wife, Charlotte. Jerry was an active 4-H member all through school, played the trumpet, and had a passion for photography. He even made his own dark room. Jerry and Charlotte had two sons, Arnie and Todd. Jerry spent his free time coaching Little League baseball and bowling. He was later inducted into the bowling hall of fame for all of his years coaching the youth of Great Falls.
After his stint in the military, Jerry worked as a warehouse manager for several food distributors in Great Falls before landing a position driving truck for General Distributing. He retired after 22 years of driving for them. For the next year and a half, Jerry and Char did some traveling in Canada and took a trip to Florida before he decided that he was not quite ready for full blown retirement. Jerry got a job working for Target for the next six years and was voted Hero of the Month five times. He absolutely loved his job and the people he got to meet while working there. Jerry was also very involved in his church, First English Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, and serving on the church council He was president of their chapter of AAL for ten years.
Jerry was a kind and wonderful person who was filled with compassion for everyone he met. He has touched the lives of so many people and he will never be forgotten.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlotte; two sons, Arnie (Pattie) Depping and Todd (Angie) Depping of Great Falls; grandchildren, Jenna (Dan) Williams, Ryan Depping, Stephanie (Mike) Hitze, Devon Depping, Shelby Depping, Meridith Depping, Jayc Depping, Bryce Depping, and Angelina Depping; 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Carl Depping of Walla Walla, WA.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William and Arletta Depping; his in-laws, Robert and Vivian Flowers; and his brother, Lynn Depping.
