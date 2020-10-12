1/1
Jerry Wayne Perchert
Jerry Wayne Perchert

Jerry 46, was called home on Oct 8 2020. He passed from complications of Covid-19. Jerry was born on October 9, 1973 in Oakdale California to Dale and June Perchert. It goes without saying if you knew Jerry you will always remember him. He was loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew him and loved him. He leaves behind parents Dale and June Perchert, a brother Dale "Robbie" Perchert, a sister BreeAnn Simpson and two nephews Jaxon Perchert and Ryker Vann. His uncles Boomer, Luke and Lefty from California. His Grandfather Chuck Perchert of Texas. He was preceded in death and will be joining his Grandfather Lester Rogers and Grandmothers Edna Kennedy and Virginia Lovell all of Oakdale California. There will be a celebration of Jerry's life on Wednesday Oct 21 2020 at New City Church at 1:30 located at 4114 N Park Trail, Great Falls MT Cremation has taken place, if you would like to contribute to helping with his final expenses you can by contacting Schnider Funeral home directly at 406 727-1368




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
