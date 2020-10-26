Jess Lucero
Great Falls - On Saturday, October 17, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones, Jess Lucero passed after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 45. A private graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Jess was born in Great Falls, MT, on March 7, 1975. An adored first child and grandchild, he showed incredible wit from a young age. Always mechanical minded, he loved to take apart any and everything including his Mom's kitchen cupboards. Jess could rebuild a motor, build a house, and fix an airplane. His intellect was vast. He earned an Associate's of Applied Science degree in aviation maintenance technology from the University of Montana, Helena College.
Fifteen years ago, he married Dawn, the love of his life. Choosing Dawn also meant choosing her two amazing children. Being their dad, was a role he considered a great honor. Jess loved to travel with his family, and everyone was always invited. He also loved posting pictures of every meal he ate on the trip. As an avid lover of space, he was invited to attend the last Atlantis shuttle launch and considered it a highlight of his life. In true fashion, he invited his parents to come along as they could all spend time at Disneyworld. Jess had a passion for Griz athletics and attended every home game with his dad and son. Jess worked at Sletten Construction and later started his own business, Rocky Mountain Home Inspections, as a certified home inspector.
Jess is survived by his wife, Dawn; children, Yoshiko and Michael; parents Ron and Kari Lucero; sister, Lacy; brother, Brady, and his niece and nephews, Avery, Anders, Liam, and Rowan.
Jess was an amazing man, loved beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
