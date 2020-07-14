1/1
Jess W. Curtiss
Jess Willard Curtiss, age 72, tragically passed away on July 8, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a fatal car accident in his hometown of Great Falls, Montana. Jess just finished a shift at Walmart and was on his way home to his lifelong partner and best friend when he was struck by a speeding motorcycle.

A lifelong resident of Great Falls, Jess was one of thirteen siblings, born April 18, 1948, to George Curtiss and Nancy Price. After graduating from Great Falls High, he went on to serve two terms as a Combat Engineer/Tunnel Rat in the Americal Division South of Chu Lai, Vietnam in which he received three commendation medals for his acts of heroism.

A man of many trades, Jess worked as a Roofing Foreman seasonally until 1978. He then joined MANG where he made his career as a Plumber/HVACR Manager for the State of Montana until he was honorably discharged in 2008. Jess also served six years in the 219th RED HORSE squadron as a civil/combat engineer, and in 2004, he was inducted into the Order of the White Hat. After his retirement, Jess would go on to work for Securitas, Town Pump, and Walmart. No matter what he accomplished, family always came first.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rose Curtiss; sons, William Paul and Michael Curtiss; grandchildren, Ashley and Logan Braulick, Devilyn, Ourin and Morrison Curtiss; and great-grandchildren, Karson, Mason, and Jaxson Braulick.

A family man at best, he will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Harry & Family Curtiss
Brother
