Jessica R. Burrington Crook
Great Falls - Jessica Ruth Burrington Crook, 38, passed away Sunday, August 18 2019.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at First Alliance Church, 908 47th St S. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jessica, Jessi, Jess was born on July 23 1981, and raised in Havre, Montana. She attended Havre public schools. Jessi had a son, Trey born May 22, 1997. She raised him as a single mom. She had various jobs, most notably at the group home. She moved to Great Falls in 2001, and worked several jobs in Great Falls, most recently at Right Now Cleaning and Restoration.
She married Eric Crook on July 24, 2018. A son Harley was born earlier on November 18, 2015, ironically on his grandmother, Sandy's birthday.
Jessi was an outgoing person! She had a very giving spirit sometimes at her own expense. She had "no filter," and was the type of person you could talk to for 30 seconds and know right where you stood.
She suffered from addiction most of her adult life. She was in and out of recovery. She went to rehab several times. She was doing well the past 8 months.
Jessi was a very spiritual person. Those who knew her well saw that. About 4 years ago she gave her life to Christ, it happened at an Apantao retreat held at the Ursuline Center in Great Falls. The testimony is that "the room took on a spiritual glow" when she surrendered her life to Jesus.
She was a giving, and loving, mother and wife to the best of her ability. She loved and cared for her extended family, and most recently to her aunt, Amber who was confined to a nursing home. She attended to her until Amber's timely passing.
Jessi made friends easily, and she made many throughout her life. She gave of herself to others. She viewed herself as a champion of the downtrodden, disabled, and oppressed. She had the type of personality that made a lasting first impression. Jessi will be dearly missed by her family and all those who called her friend.
Survivors include, husband, Eric Crook of Great Falls; sister, Twila (Robert) Inman of Conrad, sons, Trey (Abby Dobyn) Alfeteras and Harley Crook of Great Falls; father, James Burrington of Great Falls; Eric's parents, Doug and Leah Crook of North Platte, NE; sister, Marie Hughes; maternal grandmother, Lilly Kretchmer; plus many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by: mother, Sandy Burrington; maternal grandfather, Dwayne Kretchmer; and stillborn son, Gauge.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019