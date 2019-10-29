|
Jimmie L. Cook
Great Falls - Jimmie Lee Cook, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, of cancer.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Church, (3001 13th St N).
Jimmie was born on April 9, 1932, in Rocky, Oklahoma to Burnice and Mattie (Harrell) Cook. He graduated from Great Falls High School and joined the Montana Air National Guard in 1957. He retired in 1992 as a CMSGT, after 41 years of service.
He loved the Lord, the guard, and playing hockey. He was playing with the Great Falls Americans when they won the amateur championship in 1954. He also played with the Silver Foxes old-timers team into his 60s.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Veronica, "Roni;" son, Randy (Liz); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
