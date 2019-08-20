Services
BENTON FUNERAL HOME - FORT BENTON
1201 FRONT ST
Fort Benton, MT 59442
(406) 622-3621
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
BENTON FUNERAL HOME - FORT BENTON
1201 FRONT ST
Fort Benton, MT 59442
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Methodist Church
Geraldine, MT
View Map
Jo Ann Clark Obituary
Jo Ann Clark

Geraldine - Jo Ann Clark, 77, passed away of natural causes Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Missouri River Medical Center with many family members by her side. Viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 - 9 p.m. at Benton Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Methodist Church in Geraldine followed by her graveside service at the Geraldine Cemetery. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Jo's online memorial page at www.bentonfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for her family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
