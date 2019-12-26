|
Jo Ann "Jody" Roth
Jody (Jo Ann) Roth, age 61, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Rapid City, SD from complications of a heart condition. Jody was born on November 8, 1958 in Upton, WY to Clarence (Dick) and Jeanette Sargent. Her family later moved to Chinook, MT where she graduated. She and her high-school sweetheart Randy Roth were married on July 31, 1976. They later had three children Stacey, Kristen, and Cory. The family then moved to Fort Benton, MT in 1987. Jody served her community as the co-chair of the local Fort Benton Summer Celebration as well as the President of the Community Improvement Association for multiple years. Jody was an accomplished businesswoman. She served as the Medical Administrator for the Emergency Physicians in Great Falls and also ran her own successful billing and coding business, as well as multiple other businesses. She valued her education and continued to expand it as her business grew. At one time she was one of the only registered RHIT (Registered Health Information Technician) in Montana. Jody loved her career; she was forced to retire for medical reasons in 2018. She and Randy moved to Rapid City where they ran a c-store, deli, station for their 'retirement'. Jody loved baking and meeting with the customers. She was beloved by all that she met. Jody's personality was infectious. Children of all ages loved her. She was a very giving and generous person and loved giving gifts to family and friends. She loved to cook and bake, and even made the wedding cakes for family weddings. It is impossible to encapsulate such an incredible woman in short text, she was exceptional. Jody's family was her life. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Her grandkids were everything to her, she had such a special bond with each of them. Jody is survived by her husband of 43 years and soul mate, Randy Roth. Her children; daughter Stacey (Ryan Utterback), her daughter Kristen (Dan Moman), and her Son Cory (Megan) Roth. Grandchildren; Dawson, Avaree, and Axten Utterback (Stacey); Cazden, Corben, and Polaris Moman (Kristen); and Adeline Roth (Cory). Siblings; Sisters Kathy (Dale) Zoteman, Carol (Don) Sorenson and Darcy (Eric Dawson) Sletvold. Brother Richard (Bobbie) Sargent, Brother-in-law Wes Stearns. Waiting to welcome her into the gates of heaven; Grandson, Sawyer Utterback, Parents, Dick and Jeanette. Siblings Joyce Bryant, Martha Stearns, Devone Sargent, Janie Sargent. Nephews Shane Bryant and Edward Sargent, and brother-in-law Gary Bryant. Jody was so very cherished and loved by friends and family. She will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am at the Presbyterian Church in Chinook, MT on December 28, 2019. Funeral arrangements by Wilderness Funeral Home in Chinook, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019