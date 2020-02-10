|
|
Joan Denise Kaiser
Joan Denise Kaiser, born February 26, 1938, died in the loving embrace of her family in Eugene, Oregon on January 27th, 2020. She was 81 years old. Joan is survived by her three daughters: Rachel, Jeramie, and Bethany and her five grandchildren: Zoe, Ruthie, Pax, Sawyer, and Saul.
Joan had a rich life. She was born in Kitchener, Sask. Canada to her parents, Joseph and Barbara Busch and was later gifted a younger sister, Patricia. The stories of her young life involve ice-skating on the many frozen ponds of Canada, beating up boys, and helping her mom host the many boarders that traveled through. Joan initially wanted to be a nurse in the Yukon. While in second grade and in church one day, Joan said, "God, you're going to ask me to be a martyr, but please, not a nun." However, by the time she reached late high school years, she was leaning towards sisterhood because she "wanted human commitment."
Joan left Canada and earned her B.A. in history from Narillac, a private school in St. Louis, Missouri and her M.A. in Theology from Catholic University in Washington D.C. She taught for five years in the inner cities of San Francisco and St. Louis. Joan served for 12 years as a nun in the order of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul.
Joan Busch and Paul Kaiser courted and soon were married on August 25, 1973. During this time, Joan worked as a religious education coordinator and later as the Executive Director of the Muskegon County Council on Aging. They had three daughters within three and a half short years and they parented with and emphasis on peace, love, and social justice.
Joan and Paul moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1989. At 60 years old, she decided to return to school and gained her Masters in Counseling Psychology. She worked as a therapist at the University of Great Falls and later began her own practice.
Joan was beloved by all for her gentle and loving acceptance of those around her. She loved easily, listened deeply, and gave freely. Her family, friends, and neighbors who remain behind gained a new saint in Joan.
Joan's celebration of life is set for February 15th at Churchill Estates in Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020