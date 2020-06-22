Joan Edgar
Great Falls - Joan Edgar, 86, of Great Falls, died of natural causes April 14, 2020, at Peace Hospice. There will be a celebration of her life at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on June 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment of ashes for both she and her husband, John, following her celebration Mass in the Holy Spirit Columbarium.
She was born in Butte, Montana in 1933 to Gerald and Emily (Fults) Holland. She was raised in Butte and attended Butte High School where she was a twirler in the band. She was so proud of her Butte Irish Catholic Democrat heritage.
She married her high school sweetheart, John, and they had four children whom they raised in Great Falls. John passed away in 2015 and not a day went by that she did not miss him. She was a warehouse worker, teachers' aid, yoga instructor, and retired as a clerk. She and John raised many Labrador retrievers which they entered in field trials all over the Northwest. In her quiet times, she loved to read. Her Catholic faith meant everything to her, and she was active in PCCW, Catholic Daughters, and the soup kitchen at St Ann's.
She is preceded by her husband, John; her daughter, Roberta "Bobbi" Gleason; her parents; and her sister, Geraldine Lasley.
She is survived by her children: Gerald (Vickie) Edgar, Sherri (Michael) Walstad, John (Susan) Edgar; 7 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or Peace Hospice of Great Falls.
O'Connor Funeral Home, www.oconnorfuneralhome.com, for condolences.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.