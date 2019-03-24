|
Joan M. Lamey
Wenatchee - Joan M. Lamey, 90, of Havre, Montana, went home to be with her Lord and beloved family, on March 19, 2019.
Joan was born on March 2, 1929 in Havre, Montana to Anton and Ida (Daniel) Sticka. She was the youngest of nine children. Joan married Clinton W. Lamey on November 10, 1947 in Havre.
Joan lived most her life in Havre. She spent a short time in South Carolina, where her husband was stationed in the Army. After Clint's honorable discharge, the couple moved back home to manage a family farm. Joan managed to raise 6 energetic children, often on a very tight budget. She lived for several years in Havre after her kids were grown and her husband passed. Joan moved to Shelby, Montana in 2012 to be near her youngest son, Michael and his family. After her son Michael's passing, Joan moved to Wenatchee in 2015, to be near her daughter Dawn Adkins and her family, where she lived until her passing.
Joan enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo and being an adorable worry-wart. She was a lifelong member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Havre until she moved to Shelby in 2012, where she became a member of the St. William Catholic Church and then St. Joseph Catholic Church in 2015, in Wenatchee. Joan really enjoyed being around her lively family, soaking up all the laughter and energy of her 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren (one on the way), and two great-great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her sons, Jon Lamey, Millersburg, PA and Keith Lamey, Butte; daughters, Kathy Lamey, Meridian, ID and Dawn (John) Adkins, Wenatchee, WA; her grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren; twin sister Jean Fox, Helena; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Clinton Lamey; two sons Craig and Michael Lamey; one great-grandchild; parents, Anton and Ida Sticka; three brothers, Joe, Ray and Leo Sticka; and four sisters, Ethel McLain, Blanche Reynolds, Pat Robinson, and Marion Loveland.
Rosary services will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Highland Cemetery. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Joan's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019