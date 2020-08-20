1/1
Joan M. Scott
Joan M. Scott

Choteau - Joan M. Scott, of Choteau, MT, passed away peacefully on August 13th, 2020.

Born Joan Richem on February 17th, 1936 to John and Katherine Richem she was always a bright spot to all of those she encountered with a smile and eyes that sparkled. An avid supporter of the community and a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church she played organ at the church for well over 40 years each Sunday. In 1955 she married Vernon Scott of Kansas and they shared 24 years and 4 beautiful children together. In 1979 after his passing she took the challenges of single motherhood on head first and raised four successful and lighthearted children. She was fiercely independent and enjoyed spending time at her home gardening and playing with the calves each spring, affectionately naming all of them "bumpkin." Never one to sit idly for long she served as the Assembly President and Treasurer for the Rebekah's and remained a member of Eastern Star through the end of her life.

Joan will always be remembered as an incredible woman: generous with her time, kind, loving, caring and never ceased to provide a lending ear with no judgement necessary. Joan is survived by her children, Kathy Ives (Alan) of Midland, TX, Robert Scott (Lisa) of Choteau, MT, Richard Scott (Donna) of Greenville, SC, 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Vernon C Scott and her son Orie Scott.

She was a loving and strong woman who will be missed greatly but we are confident she is in Heaven with the Lord and having a wonderful time playing the organ and getting her hands dirty in Heavens garden. We wish to thank all of those that helped with her care and supported her and the entire family.

Services will be held on Saturday August 22nd at the cemetery in Choteau at 11:30am where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and son. Those wishing to make donations in her memory can do so to the Choteau Senior Center where she enjoyed visiting with friends immensely.

Condolence may be left on line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home
23 3rd St NW
Choteau, MT 59422
406-466-2581
