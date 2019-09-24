|
|
Joan Van Kuiken
Lewistown - Joan (Leach) Van Kuiken 83 of Lewistown died Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2019 in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes. Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Calvary Community Church in Stanford with Committal to follow in the Stanford Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019