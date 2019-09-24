Services
Cloyd Funeral Home
209 Third Avenue North
Lewistown, MT 59457-0118
(406) 538-8711
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cloyd Funeral Home
209 Third Avenue North
Lewistown, MT 59457-0118
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Community Church
Stanford, MT
Joan VanKuiken Obituary
Joan Van Kuiken

Lewistown - Joan (Leach) Van Kuiken 83 of Lewistown died Saturday afternoon, September 21, 2019 in the Central Montana Medical Center of natural causes. Funeral Services will be Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Calvary Community Church in Stanford with Committal to follow in the Stanford Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
