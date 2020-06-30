JoAnn Evans
JoAnn Evans, 87, our dear mom, grandma, great grandma and aunt was lifted from our hands and placed into God's arms on June 26, 2020. Vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 7:00PM at Dahl's Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2 at 11:00. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed) Burial of ashes will take place at the Belt Cemetery at a later date.
Mom was born in Great Falls, Montana, on August 26, 1932. She spent her early childhood days in the mountains in Monarch, Montana. Her family then moved to Conrad when mom was starting second grade. After her dad passed away during her sophomore year, mom's mother thought it best for her to live with her aunt and uncle Jean and Tony Gies in Lewistown. Following her graduation from Fergus High School, mom enrolled at the University of Montana. During her summer break between her sophomore and junior years, mom returned to Belt to work at her stepfather's bar. It was here that mom met her first and forever love, Emil Evans of Raynesford. Even though her mother disapproved of this relationship, (dad was 21 years mom's senior) their love endured long distance while mom completed her degree in Psychology and Philosophy at Northwestern in Chicago and U of M. After her graduation, mom and dad were married in Tucson, Arizona in 1954.
Mom settled into a country life with dad on his ranch north of Raynesford. For the next 54 years, she was dedicated to raising her kids and supporting her husband on the ranch. She also served as clerk of the Raynesford School for many years. After dad's death in 1988, mom remained on the ranch until 2009 when she relocated to Billings where she resided until her death.
Mom was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority in Missoula which dad lovingly referred to as her "snorty" sisters. Mom's faith was unmatched; she was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Raynesford and St. Pius X in Billings. She was also a member of prayer groups and book clubs too numerous to mention.
Mom loved to travel; her trip to Germany with her daughter Rita and niece Joey, her trip to the Holy Land, and her many travels throughout the United States were some of her most joyous.
Mom loved to downhill and cross-country ski--a passion she passed onto her children.
Above all else, mom was steadfast in her Catholic faith and unwavering in her love and support of her kids, grandkids, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Pings and Edith Gies Pings Ehret, her step-father Ed Ehret and her beloved husband Emil.
Surviving are her children Dan (Mary) Belgrade; Tim (JoAnn) Billings; Rita Billings; Matt (Kalie) Raynesford. Grandchildren Cody (Christine) with baby on the way, Shilo, Jordan (Jennee), Nick, Wyatt, Laura, Austin, Ty and Kaimen and great grandchildren Taye and Amelia.
To honor our mom, please take a brisk walk every day, eat well, say your prayers, and plant some pansies. In lieu of flowers, please remember mom through a gift to the Alzheimer's Association or to your local library.
Link to livestream funeral:
stpiusxblgs.org
JoAnn Evans, 87, our dear mom, grandma, great grandma and aunt was lifted from our hands and placed into God's arms on June 26, 2020. Vigil service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 7:00PM at Dahl's Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, July 2 at 11:00. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed) Burial of ashes will take place at the Belt Cemetery at a later date.
Mom was born in Great Falls, Montana, on August 26, 1932. She spent her early childhood days in the mountains in Monarch, Montana. Her family then moved to Conrad when mom was starting second grade. After her dad passed away during her sophomore year, mom's mother thought it best for her to live with her aunt and uncle Jean and Tony Gies in Lewistown. Following her graduation from Fergus High School, mom enrolled at the University of Montana. During her summer break between her sophomore and junior years, mom returned to Belt to work at her stepfather's bar. It was here that mom met her first and forever love, Emil Evans of Raynesford. Even though her mother disapproved of this relationship, (dad was 21 years mom's senior) their love endured long distance while mom completed her degree in Psychology and Philosophy at Northwestern in Chicago and U of M. After her graduation, mom and dad were married in Tucson, Arizona in 1954.
Mom settled into a country life with dad on his ranch north of Raynesford. For the next 54 years, she was dedicated to raising her kids and supporting her husband on the ranch. She also served as clerk of the Raynesford School for many years. After dad's death in 1988, mom remained on the ranch until 2009 when she relocated to Billings where she resided until her death.
Mom was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority in Missoula which dad lovingly referred to as her "snorty" sisters. Mom's faith was unmatched; she was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Raynesford and St. Pius X in Billings. She was also a member of prayer groups and book clubs too numerous to mention.
Mom loved to travel; her trip to Germany with her daughter Rita and niece Joey, her trip to the Holy Land, and her many travels throughout the United States were some of her most joyous.
Mom loved to downhill and cross-country ski--a passion she passed onto her children.
Above all else, mom was steadfast in her Catholic faith and unwavering in her love and support of her kids, grandkids, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Pings and Edith Gies Pings Ehret, her step-father Ed Ehret and her beloved husband Emil.
Surviving are her children Dan (Mary) Belgrade; Tim (JoAnn) Billings; Rita Billings; Matt (Kalie) Raynesford. Grandchildren Cody (Christine) with baby on the way, Shilo, Jordan (Jennee), Nick, Wyatt, Laura, Austin, Ty and Kaimen and great grandchildren Taye and Amelia.
To honor our mom, please take a brisk walk every day, eat well, say your prayers, and plant some pansies. In lieu of flowers, please remember mom through a gift to the Alzheimer's Association or to your local library.
Link to livestream funeral:
stpiusxblgs.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.