JoAnn Green Broere Peak, gave up her life on December 11, 2019 at St. Peter's Health Care after a sudden illness, surrounded by her family.
JoAnn was born in Choteau in 1933 but raised in Bynum, Montana by her parents Graden and Julia Green. She had three siblings, Marie and brother Deke and Alfred.
It was a tough time and they made the best of it, as a family they loved camping and hunting and fishing at the Bynum Reservoir. They liked picking huckleberries and chokecherries on the Muddy River all the way to the Black Leaf Canyon. And then the canning would begin.
JoAnn graduated from Choteau High School in 1952. Then married Robert Broere and a family was started. Alan, Dave, LeRoy and Lynn. Mom was a homemaker until we started school then she worked at the Log Cabin Café during school. Mom was a wonderful cook and loved to cook for those especially but family get together. Robert was a ranch hand working in Terry, Farmington, and Denton, MT. Then they moved to Brady to run the Bulldog Café' and later to Big Sandy to run the Café' and Bar, for four years and later divorced.
JoAnn later met Winford Peak in Great Falls; they were partners for life. They married in 1983. They had one endeavor after another starting with doing upholstery, video store, fixing up houses, concessions at Giant Springs and store and campground at Hauser Lake in Helena which they retired from in 1993 and moved to Bridgeport, WA.
Here they did all the things they loved to do. Gardening, picking fruit from their trees and making raisins from their grapes. No one left empty handed when visiting them. JoAnn was a talented quilter and loved to crochet. Many she donated to the VA which she received a lovely plaque.
They complimented each other and beautifully in their life together with Winford passing away on November 6, 2019 and 5 weeks to the day JoAnn. After his death she moved back to Helena to be closer to family. And was here such a short time.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, son Dave, brother Deke Green, and numerous Aunts and Uncles. She is survived by her sons Alan and family of Laurel, LeRoy (Tracie) Broere of Helena and family and daughter Lynn (Rob) Wilson and family of Great Falls. Her sister Marie Brown of Great Falls, and brother Alfred of Missoula and sister-in-law Lois Green of Great Falls. Larry and Carol Broere of Littleton, CO. Her step-children Dave and Linda Peak of East Helena, Jake and Shelia Peak of Great Falls, Ronda and Steve Preite of Hays and Bob and Jennie Peak of Idaho. Also survived by 28 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren between them both.
A family gathering will be held later this spring.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020