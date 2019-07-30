|
|
JoAnn Lorene Skinner
- - JoAnn Lorene Skinner went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 22nd, 2019.
JoAnn was born in Decatur Illinois on June 5th 1939. She grew up in the St Louis Missouri area and lived with several different foster homes throughout her childhood. She graduated from Laboure High School in 1957 and then received her nursing degree from St. John's School of Nursing in 1960. This is where she met and married Robert M Skinner. They moved to Great Falls Montana in 1966.
They were married for 17 years.
JoAnn is survived by her 3 children Monica Skinner Henderson of Columbus Ohio, Mark (Loreen) Skinner of Missoula Montana and Rachel Ann Skinner of Somers Montana. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren who meant the world to her. Her joys in life were spending time with her family, especially those 10 Grandkids and making meals for them. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Services will be held graveside at Highland Cemetery Friday August 2nd at 10:30 AM. In Lieu of flowers please donate to www.seethemhome.org ( Homeless shelter in Missoula)
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 30, 2019